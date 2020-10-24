Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Boston College

Current Records: Georgia Tech 2-2; Boston College 3-1

What to Know

Get ready for an ACC battle as the Boston College Eagles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. Neither team wants a repeat from their last game since each was dealt a considerable loss.

BC has to be hurting after a devastating 40-14 defeat at the hands of the Virginia Tech Hokies last week. Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from WR Jaelen Gill, who caught six passes for one TD and 104 yards. That receiving effort made it the first game that Gill has posted more than 100 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech played a contest they are hoping to forget as they lost a 73-7 blowout to the Clemson Tigers last week. The Yellow Jackets were down 59-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Georgia Tech, but they got one touchdown from WR Jalen Camp. Jeff Sims' 59-yard touchdown toss to Camp in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

BC is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. If their 3-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up five turnovers, BC had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Yellow Jackets can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Yellow Jackets, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Georgia Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.