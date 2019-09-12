How to watch Boston College vs. Kansas: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Kansas (away)

Current Records: Boston College 2-0-0; Kansas 1-1-0

What to Know

Kansas have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Friday. They will square off against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Kansas now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The Jayhawks and Coastal Carolina couldn't quite live up to the 54-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Last Saturday, Kansas was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against Coastal Carolina 7-12. Kansas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Khalil Herbert, who rushed for 82 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries.

Meanwhile, Boston College entered their contest last week as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They were the clear victor by a 45-13 margin over Richmond. The success made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Boston College's win lifted them to 2-0 while Kansas' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Eagles have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. As for the Jayhawks, they enter the matchup with only 1 rushing touchdown allowed, good for 18th best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 21 point favorite against the Jayhawks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 21 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 51

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.