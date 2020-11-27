Who's Playing

Louisville @ Boston College

Current Records: Louisville 3-6; Boston College 5-4

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Eagles and the Louisville Cardinals will face off in an ACC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. BC is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

BC came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish two weeks ago, falling 45-31. The losing side was boosted by QB Phil Jurkovec, who passed for two TDs and 272 yards on 40 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, U of L got themselves on the board against the Syracuse Orange last Friday, but 'Cuse never followed suit. U of L blew past the Orange 30 to nothing. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Cardinals had established a 27 to nothing advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for U of L, but they got scores from WR Chatarius Atwell and RB Jalen Mitchell.

Special teams collected 12 points for U of L. K James Turner delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

BC is now 5-4 while U of L sits at 3-6. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles come into the matchup boasting the 18th most sacks in the nation at 22. As for the Cardinals, they rank ninth in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 178.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a slight 1-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -114

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Boston College.