How to watch Boston College vs. NC State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. NC State (away)

Current Records: Boston College 3-3-0; NC State 4-2-0

What to Know

Boston College is 1-3 against NC State since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. Boston College's bye week comes to an end as they meet up with NC State at noon ET at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles lost both of their matches to NC State last season, on scores of 17-14 and 28-23, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Boston College was close but not close enough last week as they fell 41-39 to Louisville. The losing side was boosted by QB Dennis Grosel, who picked up 47 yards on the ground on six carries and threw three passing touchdowns. Grosel didn't help his team much against Wake Forest two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers expected fireworks between NC State and Syracuse, but the 55.5-point over/under wound up being a bit inflated. On Thursday, NC State secured a 16-10 W over Syracuse. For the Wolfpack, this is just revenge for the 51-41 loss they suffered against Syracuse the last time they faced one another Oct. 27 of last year.

NC State's win lifted them to 4-2 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 3-3. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston College comes into the contest boasting the ninth most rushing yards per game in the league at 253.2. But NC State rank fifth in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 66.7 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolfpack are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

NC State have won three out of their last four games against Boston College.