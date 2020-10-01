Who's Playing

No. 12 North Carolina @ Boston College

Current Records: North Carolina 1-0; Boston College 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestead, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. UNC was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a nothing to nothing against the Charlotte 49ers last week. BC was 6-7 last season and is coming off of a 24-21 victory against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday.

The Tar Heels have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tar Heels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.