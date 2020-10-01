Who's Playing
No. 12 North Carolina @ Boston College
Current Records: North Carolina 1-0; Boston College 2-0
What to Know
After a two-game homestead, the North Carolina Tar Heels will be on the road. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with the Boston College Eagles at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium on Saturday. UNC was 7-6 last year and is coming off of a nothing to nothing against the Charlotte 49ers last week. BC was 6-7 last season and is coming off of a 24-21 victory against the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday.
The Tar Heels have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. A win is hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tar Heels are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last five years.