Who's Playing

No. 2 Notre Dame @ Boston College

Current Records: Notre Dame 7-0; Boston College 5-3

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Boston College Eagles are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET Nov. 14 at Alumni Stadium. The Fighting Irish are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Notre Dame ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 47-40 win over the Clemson Tigers. Notre Dame's victory was all the more impressive since Clemson was averaging only 15.57 points allowed on the season. RB Kyren Williams had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he rushed for three TDs and 140 yards on 23 carries. Williams put himself on the highlight reel with a 65-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Williams' sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 17 points for Notre Dame. K Jonathan Doerer delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Speaking of close games: it was a close one, but last week BC sidestepped the Syracuse Orange for a 16-13 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but the Orange made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted.

This next game looks promising for the Fighting Irish, who are favored by a full 11.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped Notre Dame to 7-0 and the Eagles to 5-3. Notre Dame has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 36.57 points per game. We'll see if BC can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Irish slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame have won all of the games they've played against Boston College in the last six years.