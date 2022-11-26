Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Boston College

Current Records: Syracuse 6-5; Boston College 3-8

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Boston College Eagles are heading back home. The Eagles and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 44 to nothing, which was the final score in Boston College's tilt against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week. BC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 37 to nothing. QB Emmett Morehead had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with a passing completion percentage of only 40.91%.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week, falling 45-35. Despite the loss, the Orange got a solid performance out of RB Sean Tucker, who rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 16 carries. Tucker had some trouble finding his footing against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.

BC have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Giving up five turnovers, BC had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if 'Cuse can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Charter Sports Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Orange are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston College have won two out of their last seven games against Syracuse.