Who's Playing

Syracuse @ Boston College

Current Records: Syracuse 6-5; Boston College 3-8

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. BC and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Alumni Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

There's no need to mince words: the Eagles lost to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 44 to nothing. BC was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 37 to nothing. QB Emmett Morehead had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw three interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 117 yards passing.

Meanwhile, 'Cuse came up short against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons last week, falling 45-35. A silver lining for 'Cuse was the play of RB Sean Tucker, who rushed for two TDs and 106 yards on 16 carries. Tucker's performance made up for a slower game against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago.

BC is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. Giving up five turnovers, the Eagles had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if the Orange can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: Charter Sports Southeast

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Orange are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Orange as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston College have won two out of their last seven games against Syracuse.