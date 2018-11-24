How to watch Boston College vs. Syracuse: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College Eagles (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)

Current records: Boston College 7-4-1; Syracuse 8-3-1

What to Know

Boston College will take on Syracuse at home at noon on Saturday. Boston College are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.

Last week, Boston College and Florida St. were almost perfectly matched up, but Boston College suffered an agonizing 21-22 loss. A silver lining for Boston College was the play of AJ Dillon, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 carries.

Meanwhile, after some red-hot point totals in their last 4 games, Syracuse fizzled out. They suffered a grim 3-36 defeat to Notre Dame. The low total for Syracuse limited their streak of high-flying scores to four in a row.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.66

Prediction

The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Orange.

This season, Boston College are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 7-3-0 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7 point favorite.

Series History

Syracuse have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.