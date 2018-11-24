How to watch Boston College vs. Syracuse: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Boston College vs. Syracuse football game
Who's Playing
Boston College Eagles (home) vs. Syracuse Orange (away)
Current records: Boston College 7-4-1; Syracuse 8-3-1
What to Know
Boston College will take on Syracuse at home at noon on Saturday. Boston College are the favorites in this one -- although they were the favorites in their last match, too, so the odds might count for a little less.
Last week, Boston College and Florida St. were almost perfectly matched up, but Boston College suffered an agonizing 21-22 loss. A silver lining for Boston College was the play of AJ Dillon, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 carries.
Meanwhile, after some red-hot point totals in their last 4 games, Syracuse fizzled out. They suffered a grim 3-36 defeat to Notre Dame. The low total for Syracuse limited their streak of high-flying scores to four in a row.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Alumni Stadium, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $13.66
Prediction
The Eagles are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Orange.
This season, Boston College are 6-4-0 against the spread. As for Syracuse, they are 7-3-0 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7 point favorite.
Series History
Syracuse have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.
- 2017 - Syracuse Orange 14 vs. Boston College Eagles 42
- 2016 - Boston College Eagles 20 vs. Syracuse Orange 28
- 2015 - Syracuse Orange 20 vs. Boston College Eagles 17
