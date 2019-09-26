How to watch Boston College vs. Wake Forest: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Boston College (home) vs. Wake Forest (away)

Current Records: Boston College 3-1-0; Wake Forest 4-0-0

What to Know

Wake Forest have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Get ready for an ACC battle as Wake Forest and Boston College will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET at Alumni Stadium. The Demon Deacons are currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and are looking to extend their dominance.

When you finish with 436 more yards than your opponent like Wake Forest did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They steamrolled Elon 49-7. QB Jamie Newman had a stellar game for the Demon Deacons as he passed for 351 yards and five touchdowns. Newman's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Sage Surratt in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, Boston College took an ego-bruising loss against Kansas two weeks ago, but they kept their chin up and bounced back last week. Boston College walked away with a 30-16 win over Rutgers.

Their wins bumped Wake Forest to 4-0 and Boston College to 3-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Demon Deacons come into the contest boasting the ninth most passing touchdowns in the league at 13. The Eagles have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 12th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with 11 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Alumni Stadium -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Demon Deacons are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 71

Series History

Boston College and Wake Forest both have two wins in their last four games.