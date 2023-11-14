Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Toledo 9-1, Bowling Green 6-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Toledo has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Toledo Rockets and the Bowling Green Falcons will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Toledo will be hoping to continue their three-game streak of scoring more points each matchup than the last.

Toledo entered their match on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. They blew past Eastern Michigan 49-23.

Dequan Finn and Peny Boone were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former threw for 407 yards and three touchdowns while completing 85.2% of his passes and the latter gained 168 total yards and three touchdowns. Junior Vandeross III was another key contributor, picking up 39 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Bowling Green had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Wednesday. They blew past Kent State, posting a 49-19 win on the road. Bowling Green might be getting used to big wins seeing as the team's won three matches by 23 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Taron Keith, who picked up 130 receiving yards and a touchdown, and also rushed for 103 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. The team also got some help courtesy of Camden Orth, who rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side of the ball, a lot of the credit has to go to Bowling Green's defense and their four sacks. Cashius Howell was particularly dangerous to the passing game, picking up two sacks himself.

Toledo's victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-1. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 42.7 points per game. As for Bowling Green, they have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 6-4 record this season.

Toledo came up short against Bowling Green when the teams last played back in November of 2022, falling 42-35. Can Toledo avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 10.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 51 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Bowling Green.