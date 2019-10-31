How to watch Bowling Green vs. Akron: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Bowling Green (home) vs. Akron (away)

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-6; Akron 0-8

What to Know

Akron is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 35.75 points per game. Akron and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Zips are limping into the matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 49 to nothing, which was the final score in Akron's tilt against Northern Illinois on Saturday. Akron was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 21 to nothing.

Bowling Green was out to avenge their 42-35 defeat to Western Michigan from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Bowling Green took a serious blow against Western Michigan, falling 49-10. The last quarter was a mere formality since it was already 49-10 by the third quarter.

The Zips are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in all their past eight games.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

Bowling Green have won three out of their last four games against Akron.