How to watch Bowling Green vs. C. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Bowling Green vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Bowling Green (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Bowling Green 2-4-0; C. Michigan 4-3-0
What to Know
Central Michigan has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. Central Michigan and Bowling Green will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. Central Michigan doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
The Chippewas were able to grind out a solid victory over New Mexico State last week, winning 42-28. RB Kobe Lewis had a stellar game for Central Michigan as he rushed for 161 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. Lewis put himself on the highlight reel with a 57-yard TD scramble in the first quarter. Lewis has never finished with more yards this season.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green has had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took their matchup against Toledo 20-7. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (17) and coasted on those for the win.
Central Michigan is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Chippewas to 4-3 and the Falcons to 2-4. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Chippewas come into the contest boasting the 16th most sacks in the league at 20. Less enviably, the Falcons are 11th worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed per game, with 16 on the season. So the Bowling Green squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $12.50
Odds
The Chippewas are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chippewas as a 10-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 24 vs. C. Michigan 13
