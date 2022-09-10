Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 0-1; Bowling Green 0-1

Last Season Records: Bowling Green 4-8; Eastern Kentucky 7-4

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will be playing at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. Bowling Green earned a 42-35 in their most recent matchup in September of 2018.

The Falcons were expected to have a tough go of it last week, and that's exactly how things played out. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 45-17 walloping at the UCLA Bruins' hands. QB Matt McDonald had a pretty forgettable game, fumbling the ball once with only 125 yards passing.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles last Friday, falling 42-34. QB Parker McKinney put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for three TDs and 351 yards on 51 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 49 yards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.11

Series History

Bowling Green won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.