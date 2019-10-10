How to watch Bowling Green vs. Toledo: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Bowling Green (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Bowling Green 1-4-0; Toledo 4-1-0

What to Know

Bowling Green is 0-4 against Toledo since 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. A Mid-American battle is on tap between Bowling Green and Toledo at noon ET at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons stagger into the contest hobbled by four consecutive losses while Toledo skip in buoyed by four consecutive wins.

The afternoon started off rough for Bowling Green last week, and it ended that way, too. They were completely outmatched, falling 52 to nothing to Notre Dame. QB Grant Loy had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 106 yards passing.

We saw a pretty high 73.5-point over/under line set for this one, but the actual score was more down to earth. Toledo walked away with a 31-24 win over Western Michigan. The team ran away with 24 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Toledo's win lifted them to 4-1 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 1-4. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Falcons are ninth worst in the nation in overall touchdowns, with only 10 on the season. On the other hand, the Rockets enter the game with 264.80 rushing yards per game on average, good for ninth best in the nation. So the Bowling Green squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rockets are a big 25.5-point favorite against the Falcons.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Bowling Green in the last five years.