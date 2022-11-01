Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Bowling Green

Current Records: Western Michigan 3-5; Bowling Green 4-4

What to Know

A Mid-American battle is on tap between the Bowling Green Falcons and the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Bowling Green decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 101 penalty yards. They took down the Central Michigan Chippewas 34-18. The Falcons' WR Tyrone Broden filled up the stat sheet, snatching two receiving TDs. One of those touchdowns came with 0:55 remaining to put Bowling Green in the lead for good.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, WMU beat the Miami (OH) RedHawks 16-10 last week. WMU's RB Sean Tyler looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 110 yards on 22 carries.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Palmer Domschke delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The wins brought Bowling Green up to 4-4 and the Broncos to 3-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Falcons enter the game with 32 sacks, which is the best in the nation. WMU is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 33rd most sacks in the nation at 21. With that kind of ball pressure, don't be surprised if there are a lot of short passes in this one.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt L. Perry Stadium -- Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Michigan have won two out of their last three games against Bowling Green.