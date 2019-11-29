How to watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Buffalo vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 6-5; Bowling Green 3-8
What to Know
The Bowling Green Falcons fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Friday as the odds are decidedly against them. Bowling Green and the Buffalo Bulls will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET at UB Stadium. Bowling Green is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 37.64 points per game.
The Falcons played a matchup they are hoping to forget as they lost a 66-24 blowout to the Ohio Bobcats last week. QB Grant Loy wasn't much of a difference maker for the Falcons; despite one touchdown, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball once.
A well-balanced attack led Buffalo over the Toledo Rockets every single quarter on their way to victory. Buffalo took down Toledo 49-30. RB Jaret Patterson had a dynamite game for the Bulls; he rushed for 192 yards and four TDs on 32 carries.
Buffalo's victory lifted them to 6-5 while Bowling Green's defeat dropped them down to 3-8. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Bulls enter the contest with 38 sacks, good for fifth best in the nation. Less enviably, the Falcons are seventh worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 53 on the season. So the Bowling Green squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.94
Odds
The Bulls are a big 28.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 29-point favorite.
Over/Under: 53
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo and Bowling Green both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Buffalo 44 vs. Bowling Green 14
- Nov 07, 2017 - Buffalo 38 vs. Bowling Green 28
- Nov 25, 2016 - Bowling Green 27 vs. Buffalo 19
- Oct 03, 2015 - Bowling Green 28 vs. Buffalo 22
