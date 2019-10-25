How to watch Buffalo vs. C. Michigan: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Buffalo vs. Central Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. C. Michigan (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 3-4; C. Michigan 5-3
What to Know
A Mid-American battle is on tap between Buffalo and Central Michigan at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at UB Stadium. Buffalo will be hoping to build upon the 34-24 win they picked up against Central Michigan the last time they played in October of last year.
The Bulls got themselves on the board against Akron last week, but Akron never followed suit. Buffalo made easy work of Akron and carried off a 21 to nothing win.
Meanwhile, the Chippewas fell to Bowling Green 24-13 when the two teams last met in November of last year; this time around, they exacted some revenge. The Chippewas had enough points to win and then some against Bowling Green, taking their contest 38-20. The victory was familiar territory for the Chippewas, who now have three in a row.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Bulls going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped the Bulls to 3-4 and the Chippewas to 5-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulls are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Chippewas.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Buffalo and C. Michigan both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Buffalo 34 vs. C. Michigan 24
- Oct 17, 2015 - C. Michigan 51 vs. Buffalo 14
