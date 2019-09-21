How to watch Buffalo vs. Temple: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Buffalo vs. Temple football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo (home) vs. Temple (away)
Current Records: Buffalo 1-2-0; Temple 2-0-0
What to Know
Temple have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Buffalo at 3:30 p.m. ET at UB Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Temple has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
Temple and Maryland couldn't quite live up to the 66-point over/under that the experts had forecasted. Temple had just enough and edged out Maryland 20-17. Temple's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jadan Blue, who caught five passes for 132 yards and one touchdown, and Anthony Russo, who passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Blue's 79-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Buffalo was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their game against Liberty last week. The Bulls lost to Liberty by a decisive 35-17 margin. The Bulls were down by 35-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Temple's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Buffalo's defeat dropped them down to 1-2. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Bulls are stumbling into the matchup with the 12th fewest passing yards per game in the nation, having accrued only 160.30 on average. On the other hand, Temple rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 392 on average. So the Buffalo squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: UB Stadium -- Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.67
Odds
The Owls are a big 14-point favorite against the Bulls.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Sep 08, 2018 - Buffalo 36 vs. Temple 29
