Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Iowa State 5-4, BYU 5-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:15 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

BYU will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The BYU Cougars and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 10:15 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

BYU gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They were completely outmatched by West Virginia on the road and fell 37-7. BYU was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 27-0.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Iowa State's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 28-21 to Kansas. Iowa State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Nobody from Iowa State had a standout game, but they got scores from Eli Sanders and Rocco Becht.

BYU's defeat was their fourth straight on the road , which bumped their record down to 5-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 12.8 points per game. As for Iowa State, their loss dropped their record down to 5-4.

In addition to losing their last games, Iowa State and BYU failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Iowa State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be BYU's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-3 against the spread).

Odds

Iowa State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 42.5 points.

