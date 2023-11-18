Who's Playing

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Oklahoma 8-2, BYU 5-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $14.14

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Sooners and the BYU Cougars will face off in a Big 12 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Despite being away, Oklahoma is looking at a 24.5-point advantage in the spread.

Oklahoma put the finishing touches on their fourth blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They claimed a resounding 59-20 victory over West Virginia at home.

Dillon Gabriel had a dynamite game for Oklahoma, throwing for 423 yards and five touchdowns while picking up 11.8 yards per attempt, and also punching in three touchdowns on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Drake Stoops, who picked up 164 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, BYU's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a serious blow against Iowa State, falling 45-13.

Oklahoma pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 44.8 points per game. As for BYU, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Sooners have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 181.6 rushing yards per game. It's a different story for the Cougars , though, as they've been averaging only 90.5 per game. How will BYU fare against such a dominant running game? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Oklahoma is a big 24.5-point favorite against BYU, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Sooners as a 24-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 58 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.