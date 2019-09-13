How to watch BYU vs. USC: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch BYU vs. USC football game
Who's Playing
BYU (home) vs. No. 24 USC (away)
Current Records: BYU 1-1-0; USC 2-0-0
What to Know
BYU will square off against USC at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. BYU isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
It was a close one, but last Saturday the Cougars sidestepped Tennessee for a 29-26 victory. Among those leading the charge for BYU was RB Ty'Son Williams, who rushed for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, after losing to Stanford the last time they met, USC decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. USC was the clear victor by a 45-20 margin over Stanford. The oddsmakers were on USC's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 1-1 and the Trojans to 2-0. The Cougars are stumbling into the game with the fourth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 252 on average. On the other hand, the Trojans come into the matchup boasting the 18th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 1. So, the BYU squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Trojans are a solid 4 point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 56
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
