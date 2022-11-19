Who's Playing
Utah Tech @ BYU
Current Records: Utah Tech 4-6; BYU 5-5
What to Know
The BYU Cougars watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They will take on the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at home.
It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for the Cougars and the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago, but BYU stepped up in the second half for a 31-28 win. QB Jaren Hall continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, passing for three TDs and 377 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards.
Meanwhile, Utah Tech didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Tarleton State Texans last week, but they still walked away with a 34-28 victory.
Their wins bumped BYU to 5-5 and Utah Tech to 4-6. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when BYU and the Trailblazers clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.