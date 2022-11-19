Who's Playing

Utah Tech @ BYU

Current Records: Utah Tech 4-6; BYU 5-5

What to Know

The BYU Cougars have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the Utah Tech Trailblazers at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Cougars have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

It was all tied up 7-7 at the half for BYU and the Boise State Broncos two weeks ago, but BYU stepped up in the second half for a 31-28 win. BYU's QB Jaren Hall was on fire, passing for three TDs and 377 yards on 42 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 82 yards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Utah Tech beat the Tarleton State Texans 34-28 last week.

This next game looks promising for BYU, who are favored by a full 38.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread two weeks ago might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 5-5 and the Trailblazers to 4-6. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah

LaVell Edwards Stadium -- Provo, Utah TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 38.5-point favorite against the Trailblazers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 38-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.