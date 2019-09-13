How to watch C. Michigan vs. Akron: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

C. Michigan (home) vs. Akron (away)

Current Records: C. Michigan 1-1-0; Akron 0-2-0

What to Know

Akron will square off against C. Michigan at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Last week, Akron came up short against UAB last week, falling 20-31. A silver lining for Akron was the play of Kato Nelson, who passed for 359 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: C. Michigan lost to Wisconsin, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 61 to nothing.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Akron is sixth worst in the nation in passing touchdowns allowed, with 7 on the season. The Chippewas have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the ninth most touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 10 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a solid 3 point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

C. Michigan and Akron both have one win in their last two games.