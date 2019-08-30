How to watch C. Michigan vs. Albany: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

C. Michigan (home) vs. Albany (away)

Last Season Records: C. Michigan 1-11-0; Albany 3-8-0;

What to Know

Albany and C. Michigan will face off at 7 p.m. ET Aug. 29 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Albany (3-8), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 1-11 year, C. Michigan is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

Two last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Albany was 30th in the nation in passing yards per game, finishing the 2018 season with 225.1 on average. But C. Michigan ranked fourth in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, closing the season allowing only 150.70 on average. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

Since the experts predict a loss, Albany will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $22.20

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 15 point favorite against the Great Danes.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 6 point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.