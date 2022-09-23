Who's Playing

Arizona @ California

Current Records: Arizona 2-1; California 2-1

What to Know

The Arizona Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Wildcats and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. If the 10-3 final from the last time they met is any indication, this game will be decided by the defense.

Arizona came out on top in a nail-biter against the North Dakota State Bison last week, sneaking past 31-28. Arizona QB Jayden de Laura was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 229 yards on 28 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 50 yards.

Meanwhile, California came up short against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last week, falling 24-17. The losing side was boosted by QB Jack Plummer, who passed for one TD and 184 yards on 37 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 34 yards.

The Wildcats are expected to lose this next one by 3. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Arizona's win lifted them to 2-1 while California's loss dropped them down to 2-1. We'll find out if Arizona can add another positive mark to their record or if California can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Arizona's step.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a 3-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Arizona have won all of the games they've played against California in the last eight years.