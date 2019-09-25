How to watch California vs. Arizona State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch California vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 California (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Current Records: California 4-0-0; Arizona State 3-1-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Arizona State and California will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at California Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored the Sun Devils last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 34-31 defeat against Colorado. Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk were two go-getters for the Sun Devils despite the loss. The former passed for 345 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught nine passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jayden Daniels' 53-yard TD bomb to WR Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Ole Miss, and things went their way last week, too. California walked away with a 28-20 victory. The win was familiar territory for them, who now has four in a row.
California's win lifted them to 4-0 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: California enters the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Arizona State, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.
Over/Under: 40
Series History
California and Arizona State both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Arizona State 51 vs. California 41
- Nov 28, 2015 - California 48 vs. Arizona State 46
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
College football odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 5 college football game 10,000 times
-
NCAA prez: name, image rule a 'threat'
California is adopting a law that has the NCAA scared about the future of the collegiate model
-
Memphis vs. Navy odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Memphis vs. Navy game 10,000 times.
-
Wyoming DB booked on weapons charges
The incident occurred on Thursday, Sept. 19 involving defensive back Allen Smith III
-
How Bama WRs determine who catches TDs
The Crimson Tide have so many weapons they just let them figure out who's going to get the...
-
UCF schedules games with Boise St., BYU
The Knights and Broncos have added games to what are already impressive future nonconference...