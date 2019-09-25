How to watch California vs. Arizona State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

No. 15 California (home) vs. Arizona State (away)

Current Records: California 4-0-0; Arizona State 3-1-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Arizona State and California will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at California Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

The point spread favored the Sun Devils last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought game, but they had to settle for a 34-31 defeat against Colorado. Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk were two go-getters for the Sun Devils despite the loss. The former passed for 345 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught nine passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. Near the top of the highlight reel was Jayden Daniels' 53-yard TD bomb to WR Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Ole Miss, and things went their way last week, too. California walked away with a 28-20 victory. The win was familiar territory for them, who now has four in a row.

California's win lifted them to 4-0 while Arizona State's loss dropped them down to 3-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: California enters the matchup with only 2 passing touchdowns allowed, good for sixth best in the nation. As for Arizona State, they come into the contest boasting the 10th fewest rushing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a solid 4.5-point favorite against the Sun Devils.

Over/Under: 40

Series History

California and Arizona State both have one win in their last two games.