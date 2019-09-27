How to watch California vs. Arizona State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. Arizona State football game
Who's Playing
No. 15 California (home) vs. Arizona State (away)
Current Records: California 4-0-0; Arizona State 3-1-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Pac-12 battle as Arizona State and California will face off at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday at California Memorial Stadium. Coming off of a loss in a game they were expected to win, Arizona State now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
The point spread favored the Sun Devils last week, but luck did not. It was a hard-fought contest, but they had to settle for a 34-31 loss against Colorado. Jayden Daniels and Brandon Aiyuk were two go-getters for Arizona State despite the defeat. The former passed for 345 yards and two touchdowns, while the latter caught nine passes for 122 yards and one touchdown. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Aiyuk's 53-yard TD reception in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Ole Miss, and things went their way last week, too. California was able to grind out a solid victory over Ole Miss, winning 28-20. The win was familiar territory for the Golden Bears, who now have four in a row.
California's victory lifted them to 4-0 while Arizona State's defeat dropped them down to 3-1. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Golden Bears come into the matchup boasting the fifth fewest passing touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. As for the Sun Devils, they rank 10th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 2 on the season. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a 4-point favorite against the Sun Devils.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Bears as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
California and Arizona State both have one win in their last two games.
- Sep 24, 2016 - Arizona State 51 vs. California 41
- Nov 28, 2015 - California 48 vs. Arizona State 46
