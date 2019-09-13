How to watch California vs. North Texas: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

California (home) vs. North Texas (away)

Current Records: California 2-0-0; North Texas 1-1-0

What to Know

North Texas is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against California at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. California should still be feeling good after a win, while North Texas will be looking to right the ship.

The last time they met, the Mean Green were the 46-23 winner over SMU. Last Saturday? They had no such luck. North Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-49 punch to the gut against SMU. North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tre Siggers, who rushed for 164 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Washington, and things went their way last week, too. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Golden Bears made off with a 20-19 victory over Washington. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Bears.

North Texas' defeat took them down to 1-1 while California's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Golden Bears haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. Less enviably, the Mean Green are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 7 on the season. So, the North Texas squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California TV: Pac 12 Networks

Pac 12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Bears are a big 14 point favorite against the Mean Green.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.