How to watch California vs. North Texas: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: California 2-0-0; North Texas 1-1-0
What to Know
North Texas is staring down a pretty large disadvantage in the point spread for Saturday's game. They will head out on the road to face off against California at 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium. California should still be feeling good after a win, while North Texas will be looking to right the ship.
The last time they met, the Mean Green were the 46-23 winner over SMU. Last Saturday? They had no such luck. North Texas found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 27-49 punch to the gut against SMU. North Texas' loss came about despite a quality game from RB Tre Siggers, who rushed for 164 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, California won the last time they faced Washington, and things went their way last week, too. It was a tight contest that could have gone either way, but the Golden Bears made off with a 20-19 victory over Washington. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Golden Bears.
North Texas' defeat took them down to 1-1 while California's win pulled them up to 2-0. The Golden Bears haven't allowed a passing touchdown yet. Less enviably, the Mean Green are stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the nation, having given up 7 on the season. So, the North Texas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:15 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Golden Bears are a big 14 point favorite against the Mean Green.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
