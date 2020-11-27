Who's Playing

Stanford @ California

Current Records: Stanford 0-2; California 0-2

What to Know

The Stanford Cardinal have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cardinal and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET Friday at California Memorial Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Stanford lost a heartbreaker to the Colorado Buffaloes when they met last November, and they left with a heavy heart again two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Stanford as they fell 35-32 to Colorado. Stanford's defeat came about despite a quality game from QB Davis Mills, who passed for one TD and 327 yards on 56 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 36 yards.

Special teams collected ten points for Stanford. K Jet Toner delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, California was within a late touchdown of stealing the victory, but they took the "L" against the Oregon State Beavers 31-27. The Golden Bears' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Kekoa Crawford, who caught ten passes for one TD and 141 yards, and QB Chase Garbers, who passed for three TDs and 315 yards on 42 attempts. Crawford's performance made up for a slower game against the UCLA Bruins two weeks ago.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinal going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. The teams have had problems against the spread this season as they are both 0-2.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-2. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Stanford is stumbling into the matchup with the ninth fewest overall offensive touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only five on the season. The Golden Bears have had an even harder time: they are seventh worst in the nation in overall offensive touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California

California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinal are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Stanford have won four out of their last five games against California.