Who's Playing
UC Davis @ California
Last Season Records: California 5-7; UC Davis 8-4
What to Know
The California Golden Bears will play against a Division II opponent, the UC Davis Aggies, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for California (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Series History
California won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Aug 31, 2019 - California 27 vs. UC Davis 13