Who's Playing

UC Davis @ California

Last Season Records: California 5-7; UC Davis 8-4

What to Know

The California Golden Bears will play against a Division II opponent, the UC Davis Aggies, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for California (5-7), so the squad is looking forward to a new start.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
  • Where: FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac 12 Networks
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $20.00

Series History

California won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.

  • Aug 31, 2019 - California 27 vs. UC Davis 13