How to watch California vs. Washington State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch California vs. Washington State football game
Who's Playing
California (home) vs. Washington State (away)
Current Records: California 4-4; Washington State 4-4
What to Know
The California Golden Bears will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on the Washington State Cougars at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at California Memorial Stadium after a week off. California staggers in eager to bring about an end to their four-game losing streak.
A win for the Golden Bears just wasn't in the stars two weeks ago as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 35 to nothing loss at the hands of the Utah Utes. RB Christopher Brown Jr. had a pretty forgettable game: he rushed for 24 yards on ten carries.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Washington State was not quite Oregon's equal in the second half when they met two weeks ago. It was close but no cigar for Washington State as they fell 37-35 to Oregon. A silver lining for Washington State was the play of WR Brandon Arconado, who caught nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Golden Bears are seventh worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns, with only six on the season. To make matters even worse for the Golden Bears, the Cougars rank first in the league when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 34 on the season. So the California squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: California Memorial Stadium -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac 12 Networks
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Golden Bears.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
California and Washington State both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Washington State 19 vs. California 13
- Oct 13, 2017 - California 37 vs. Washington State 3
- Nov 12, 2016 - Washington State 56 vs. California 21
- Oct 03, 2015 - California 34 vs. Washington State 28
