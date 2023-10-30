Who's Playing

Northern Illinois Huskies @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Northern Illinois 4-4, Central Michigan 4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Central Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid American West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

The point spread may have favored Central Michigan last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 24-17 to Ball State.

Meanwhile, Northern Illinois had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 25.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three last Saturday. They came out on top against Eastern Michigan by a score of 20-13. The score was all tied up 10-10 at the break, but Northern Illinois was the (much) better team in the second half.

Northern Illinois' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Gavin Williams, who rushed for 80 yards on only seven carries.

Central Michigan's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Northern Illinois, the victory got them back to even at 4-4.

While only Central Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Northern Illinois is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This will be Central Michigan's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Central Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over Northern Illinois in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, winning 35-22. Does Central Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Northern Illinois turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Central Michigan has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Northern Illinois.