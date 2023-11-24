Who's Playing
No. 23 Toledo Rockets @ Central Michigan Chippewas
Current Records: Toledo 10-1, Central Michigan 5-6
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.90
What to Know
The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Toledo is coming into the contest hot, having won their last ten games.
Last Tuesday, Toledo slipped by Bowling Green 32-31. The victory was all the more spectacular given Toledo was down 18 points with 0:24 left in the second quarter.
Dequan Finn and Peny Boone were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries. Finn has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.
Toledo was down by six with only four minutes and 36 seconds left when they drove 77 yards for the winning score. Finn hit Jacquez Stuart from 59 yards out and that was all she wrote.
Toledo's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Bowling Green's QB won't forget Deshawn Holt anytime soon given Holt sacked him twice.
Meanwhile, Central Michigan lost to Ohio on the road by a decisive 34-20 margin last Wednesday. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Toledo pushed their record up to 10-1 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Central Michigan, they now have a losing record at 5-6.
While only Central Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Friday, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).
Friday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rockets have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 207.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Chippewas struggle in that department as they've been averaging 164.5 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.
Odds
Toledo is a big 10-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.
Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 12-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 54 points.
Series History
Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Central Michigan.
- Oct 01, 2022 - Toledo 38 vs. Central Michigan 17
- Oct 16, 2021 - Central Michigan 26 vs. Toledo 23
- Dec 12, 2020 - Toledo 24 vs. Central Michigan 23
- Nov 29, 2019 - Central Michigan 49 vs. Toledo 7
- Nov 23, 2018 - Toledo 51 vs. Central Michigan 13
- Oct 14, 2017 - Toledo 30 vs. Central Michigan 10
- Oct 22, 2016 - Toledo 31 vs. Central Michigan 17
- Nov 10, 2015 - Toledo 28 vs. Central Michigan 23