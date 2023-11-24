Who's Playing

No. 23 Toledo Rockets @ Central Michigan Chippewas

Current Records: Toledo 10-1, Central Michigan 5-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $20.90

What to Know

The Toledo Rockets and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to square off in a Mid American West battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 24th at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Toledo is coming into the contest hot, having won their last ten games.

Last Tuesday, Toledo slipped by Bowling Green 32-31. The victory was all the more spectacular given Toledo was down 18 points with 0:24 left in the second quarter.

Dequan Finn and Peny Boone were among the main playmakers for Toledo as the former threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and the latter rushed for 131 yards and a touchdown on only 15 carries. Finn has been a model of consistency, as he's now posted a passer rating of 70 or better in the last 11 games he's played.

Toledo was down by six with only four minutes and 36 seconds left when they drove 77 yards for the winning score. Finn hit Jacquez Stuart from 59 yards out and that was all she wrote.

Toledo's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Bowling Green's QB won't forget Deshawn Holt anytime soon given Holt sacked him twice.

Meanwhile, Central Michigan lost to Ohio on the road by a decisive 34-20 margin last Wednesday. Central Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Toledo pushed their record up to 10-1 with that victory, which was their fourth straight on the road. As for Central Michigan, they now have a losing record at 5-6.

While only Central Michigan took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead to Friday, Toledo is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 11th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-6 against the spread).

Friday's matchup might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Rockets have been excellent on the ground this season, having averaged 207.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Chippewas struggle in that department as they've been averaging 164.5 per game. It's looking like Friday's matchup might have some serious battles in the trenches. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

Toledo is a big 10-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Rockets slightly, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 54 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Central Michigan.