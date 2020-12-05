Who's Playing

Ball State @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 3-1; Central Michigan 3-1

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals and the Central Michigan Chippewas will face off in a Mid-American clash at 2 p.m. ET Dec. 5 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. If the game is anything like CMU's 45-44 win from their previous meeting in November of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

It was a close one, but last week the Cardinals sidestepped the Toledo Rockets for a 27-24 victory. Ball State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of QB Drew Plitt, who passed for two TDs and 304 yards on 35 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown, and WR Yo'Heinz Tyler, who was on the other end of those TDs and tacked on 79 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, CMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles last Friday, winning 31-23. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 20-6 deficit. CMU's RB Lew Nichols III was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 196 yards on 29 carries. Nichols III hadn't helped his team much against the Western Michigan Broncos two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Nichols III's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

CMU's defense was a force to be reckoned with, as it collected three interceptions and two fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Cardinals going off at just a 2-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 3-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Ball State is stumbling into the contest with the sixth most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 311.3 on average. The Chippewas have experienced some passing struggles of their own as they are 14th worst in the nation in passing yards allowed per game, with 288 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -113

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Central Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Ball State.