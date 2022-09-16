Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Bucknell 0-2; Central Michigan 0-2

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Central Michigan Chippewas at 1 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

The Bison came up short against the VMI Keydets last week, falling 24-14.

Meanwhile, CMU came up short against the South Alabama Jaguars last week, falling 38-24. The Chippewas were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.