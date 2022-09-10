Who's Playing

South Alabama @ Central Michigan

Current Records: South Alabama 1-0; Central Michigan 0-1

Last Season Records: Central Michigan 9-4; South Alabama 5-7

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas will take on the South Alabama Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Both teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

CMU came up short against the Oklahoma State Cowboys last Thursday, falling 58-44. The Chippewas were down 51-22 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard last week was the absolute smackdown South Alabama laid on the Nicholls Colonels. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 27 to nothing.

South Alabama's win lifted them to 1-0 while Central Michigan's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if South Alabama's success rolls on or if CMU is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.00

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.