How to watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Central Michigan (home) vs. Toledo (away)

Current Records: Central Michigan 7-4; Toledo 6-5

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. CMU and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. CMU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Chippewas can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago. The final score was a hard-fought 45-44. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-11 deficit.

Meanwhile, the game between Toledo and the Buffalo Bulls last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Toledo falling 49-30, it was darn close. RB Bryant Koback put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 99 yards and one TD on 17 carries.

CMU took a serious blow against Toledo when the two teams last met in last November, falling 51-13. Maybe the Chippewas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET

Friday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chippewas are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.