How to watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Central Michigan vs. Toledo football game
Who's Playing
Central Michigan (home) vs. Toledo (away)
Current Records: Central Michigan 7-4; Toledo 6-5
What to Know
The Central Michigan Chippewas have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. CMU and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid-American battle at noon ET on Friday at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. CMU has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Chippewas can thank their lucky stars for their victory over the Ball State Cardinals two weeks ago. The final score was a hard-fought 45-44. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the half to overcome a 27-11 deficit.
Meanwhile, the game between Toledo and the Buffalo Bulls last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Toledo falling 49-30, it was darn close. RB Bryant Koback put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 99 yards and one TD on 17 carries.
CMU took a serious blow against Toledo when the two teams last met in last November, falling 51-13. Maybe the Chippewas will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan
- TV: ESPN University
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chippewas are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Rockets.
Over/Under: 64
See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Toledo have won all of the games they've played against Central Michigan in the last five years.
- Nov 23, 2018 - Toledo 51 vs. Central Michigan 13
- Oct 14, 2017 - Toledo 30 vs. Central Michigan 10
- Oct 22, 2016 - Toledo 31 vs. Central Michigan 17
- Nov 10, 2015 - Toledo 28 vs. Central Michigan 23
