Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Central Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-0; Central Michigan 2-0

What to Know

The Central Michigan Chippewas are 1-4 against the Western Michigan Broncos since October of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Wednesday. The Chippewas and WMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, CMU and WMU will really light up the scoreboard.

You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for CMU last week. They were the clear victors by a 40-10 margin over the Northern Illinois Huskies. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point CMU had established a 26 to nothing advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Lew Nichols III, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. One of the most thrilling moments was Nichols III's 58-yard TD reception in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Broncos were hampered by 106 penalty yards against the Toledo Rockets last Wednesday, but luckily for them that wasn't the tale of the game. WMU skirted past Toledo 41-38. Having forecasted a close win for WMU, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Their QB Kaleb Eleby was on fire, passing for three TDs and 284 yards on 29 attempts in addition to punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan

Kelly/Shorts Stadium -- Mount Pleasant, Michigan TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Broncos are a slight 1-point favorite against the Chippewas, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chippewas as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Western Michigan have won four out of their last five games against Central Michigan.