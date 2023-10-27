Who's Playing

FAU Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: FAU 3-4, Charlotte 2-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the FAU Owls and the Charlotte 49ers at 7:30 p.m. ET on October 27th at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte does have the home-field advantage, but FAU is expected to win by four points.

After soaring to 56 points the game before, FAU faltered in their match on Saturday. Their painful 36-10 loss to UTSA might stick with them for a while.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Owls had trouble moving the ball and finished the game with only 162 total yards. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UTSA gained 437.

Meanwhile, Charlotte finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They came out on top in a nail-biter against East Carolina on Saturday and snuck past 10-7.

Charlotte can attribute much of their success to Jalon Jones, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown.

FAU now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Charlotte, their victory bumped their record up to 2-5.

Charlotte will be fighting an uphill battle on Friday as the experts have pegged them as the 3.5-point underdog. This contest will be their seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-2 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for FAU against Charlotte in their previous meeting back in August of 2022 as the squad secured a 43-13 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for FAU since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

FAU is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.

Bettors have moved against the Owls slightly, as the game opened with the Owls as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 43 points.

Series History

FAU has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Charlotte.