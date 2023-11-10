Who's Playing

Memphis Tigers @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Memphis 7-2, Charlotte 3-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Memphis Tigers and the Charlotte 49ers are set to square off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Despite being away, Memphis is looking at a 12-point advantage in the spread.

Memphis had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Saturday. They walked away with a 59-50 victory over South Florida. With that victory, Memphis brought their scoring average up to 39.2 points per game.

It was another big night for Seth Henigan, who threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. The team also got some help courtesy of Roc Taylor, who picked up 159 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Charlotte ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against Tulsa by a score of 33-26. The victory was all the more spectacular given Charlotte was down 17 points with 11:50 left in the second quarter.

Trexler Ivey was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 277 yards and a touchdown, and also punched in a rushing scores. Kyle Cunanan did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in three field goals and two extra points.

Their wins bumped Memphis to 7-2 and Charlotte to 3-6.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Tigers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 39.2 points per game. It's a different story for the 49ers , though, as they've been averaging only 16.6 per game. The only thing between Memphis and another offensive beatdown is Charlotte. Will they be able to keep them contained? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Memphis is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 52 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.