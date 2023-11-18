1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Rice after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead against Charlotte. Rice took a bit hit to their ego last Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Rice came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Rice Owls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: Rice 4-6, Charlotte 3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Follow: CBS Sports App

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

Charlotte will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Charlotte 49ers and the Rice Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Charlotte will be hoping to continue their four-game streak of scoring more points each game than the last.

Charlotte pushed their score all the way to 38 on Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took a 44-38 hit to the loss column at the hands of Memphis.

Despite the loss, Charlotte had strong showings from Hahsaun Wilson, who rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 8.3 yards per carry, and Joachim Bangda, who rushed for 36 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Rice's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. Their painful 34-14 loss to UTSA might stick with them for a while. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Rice in their matchups with UTSA: they've now lost eight in a row.

Charlotte has yet to win a match at home this season, leaving them with a 3-7 record. As for Rice, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-6 record this season.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking forward, the contest is expected to be close, with Rice going off as just a 1-point favorite. This contest will be Charlotte's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 6-3 against the spread).

Everything came up roses for Charlotte against Rice in their previous meeting back in October of 2022 as the team secured a 56-23 win. Will Charlotte repeat their success, or does Rice have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rice is a slight 1-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Rice both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.

Oct 29, 2022 - Charlotte 56 vs. Rice 23

Nov 06, 2021 - Charlotte 31 vs. Rice 24

Nov 12, 2016 - Rice 22 vs. Charlotte 21

Nov 28, 2015 - Rice 27 vs. Charlotte 7

Injury Report for Charlotte

Shadrick Byrd: doubtful (Ankle)

Jalar Holley: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Terron Kellman: questionable (Ankle)

Durell Robinson: Out for the Season (Undisclosed)

Injury Report for Rice