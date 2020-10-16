Who's Playing

FIU @ Charlotte

Current Records: FIU 0-2; Charlotte 1-2

What to Know

The FIU Panthers are 5-0 against the Charlotte 49ers since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. FIU and Charlotte will face off in a Conference USA battle at 8 p.m. ET at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The 49ers should still be riding high after a big victory, while FIU will be looking to right the ship.

FIU scored first but ultimately less than the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders in their contest last week. FIU fell in a 31-28 heartbreaker. Despite the loss, they got a solid performance out of RB Shaun Peterson Jr., who rushed for two TDs and 117 yards on 15 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was Peterson Jr.'s 63-yard touchdown rush in the second quarter.

A well-balanced attack led the 49ers over the North Texas Mean Green every single quarter on their way to victory last week. Charlotte took their game against North Texas by a conclusive 49-21 score. The oddsmakers were on Charlotte's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide. RB Aaron McAllister had a stellar game for Charlotte as he rushed for one TD and 140 yards on 12 carries in addition to snatching one receiving TD. McAllister's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Florida Atlantic Owls two weeks ago.

FIU's defeat took them down to 0-2 while Charlotte's win pulled them up to 1-2. We'll see if FIU can steal the 49ers' luck or if Charlotte records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte,, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte,, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

FIU have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last six years.