How to watch Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Gardner-Webb (away)

Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7-0; Gardner-Webb 3-8-0;

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and Charlotte are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Gardner-Webb struggled last year, ending up 3-8. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Charlotte (5-7), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gardner-Webb ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 287.5 on average. On the other hand, Charlotte was 10th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 105.7 on average. So...the Gardner-Webb squad has its work cut out for it.

Gardner-Webb are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 32-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Charlotte from covering the spread.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

Odds

The 49ers are a big 32.5 point favorite against the Runnin' Bulldogs.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 54

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.