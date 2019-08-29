How to watch Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb: NCAAF live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Charlotte vs. Gardner-Webb football game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. Gardner-Webb (away)
Last Season Records: Charlotte 5-7-0; Gardner-Webb 3-8-0;
What to Know
Gardner-Webb and Charlotte are opening their 2019 seasons against one another at 7:30 p.m. ET this coming Thursday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Gardner-Webb struggled last year, ending up 3-8. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Charlotte (5-7), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
A couple last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Gardner-Webb ranked 10th worst in the nation with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 287.5 on average. On the other hand, Charlotte was 10th in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, finishing the 2018 season giving up only 105.7 on average. So...the Gardner-Webb squad has its work cut out for it.
Gardner-Webb are expected to lose, and badly: the experts have them at a 32-point disadvantage. A win doesn't seem in the cards, but we'll see if they can at least keep Charlotte from covering the spread.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.00
Odds
The 49ers are a big 32.5 point favorite against the Runnin' Bulldogs.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 32.5 point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Cincinnati vs. UCLA odds, Vegas picks
Former Vegas bookmaker Micah Roberts has his finger on the pulse of the UCLA Bruins
-
Best Week 1 college football picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 college football game 10,000 times
-
College football picks: Week 1 Friday
A closer look at the top games on the Friday slate in Week 1 of the 2019 college football season
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times
-
FSU-Boise moved to Tallahassee
The game was originally scheduled to be played in Jacksonville on Saturday night