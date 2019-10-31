How to watch Charlotte vs. Middle Tenn.: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Charlotte (home) vs. Middle Tenn. (away)

Current Records: Charlotte 3-5; Middle Tenn. 3-5

What to Know

Charlotte is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.25 points per matchup. Charlotte and Middle Tenn. will face off in a Conference USA battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The 49ers lost both of their matches to Middle Tenn. last season, on scores of 35-21 and 21-13, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

The 49ers can thank their lucky stars for their win over North Texas last week. The final score was a hard-fought 39-38. QB Chris Reynolds went supernova for Charlotte as he picked up 96 yards on the ground on eight carries and accumulated 336 passing yards. Reynolds' 52-yard touchdown toss to WR Tyler Ringwood in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon. Reynolds has never finished with more yards this season.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn.'s and FIU's contest was close at halftime, but Middle Tenn. turned on the heat in the second half with 36 points. Middle Tenn. blew past FIU 50-17. Middle Tenn.'s success was spearheaded by the efforts of RB Terelle West, who rushed for 130 yards and three TDs on nine carries, and QB Asher O'Hara, who rushed for 159 yards and two TDs on 22 carries. This was the first time O'Hara has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year. O'Hara's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Middle Tenn.'s defense was a presence as well, and it collected four fumbles. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 3-5. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: The 49ers are fourth worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 37 on the season. The Blue Raiders have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the ninth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 474.8 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Blue Raiders are a 3-point favorite against the 49ers.

Over/Under: 65

Series History

Middle Tenn. have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last five years.