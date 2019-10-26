How to watch Charlotte vs. North Texas: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
How to watch Charlotte vs. North Texas football game
Who's Playing
Charlotte (home) vs. North Texas (away)
Current Records: Charlotte 2-5; North Texas 3-4
What to Know
Get ready for a Conference USA battle as North Texas and Charlotte will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jerry Richardson Stadium. North Texas doesn't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 4-point advantage in the spread.
Last week, the Mean Green narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Middle Tenn. 33-30. Among those leading the charge for the Mean Green was WR Jaelon Darden, who caught 13 passes for 125 yards and one TD. That receiving effort made it the first game that Darden has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, Charlotte was the 40-14 winner over Western Kentucky when they last met October of last year. Last week? They had no such luck. The contest between Charlotte and Western Kentucky was on the verge of becoming a blowout, with the 49ers falling 30-14. Charlotte's loss continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it four in a row.
North Texas is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.
North Texas' win lifted them to 3-4 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 2-5. We'll see if North Texas' success rolls on or if the 49ers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Mean Green are a 4-point favorite against the 49ers.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mean Green as a 3.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
