How to watch Charlotte vs. Old Dominion: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch Charlotte vs. Old Dominion football game
Who's Playing
Charlotte 49ers (home) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (away)
This season's records: Charlotte 1-1; Old Dominion 0-2
What to Know
Old Dominion will challenge Charlotte on the road at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. If the 6-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
Last week, Old Dominion came within a touchdown against FIU, but wound up with a 20-28 loss. That makes it the second loss in a row for Old Dominion.
Meanwhile, if Charlotte were riding high off of a 34-10 takedown against Fordham two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. They were completely outmatched last week, falling 9-45 to App. St..
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN3.com
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Monarchs are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the 49ers.
Last season, Charlotte were 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Old Dominion, they were 4-7-0 against the spread
Series History
Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Old Dominion Monarchs 6 vs. Charlotte 49ers 0
- 2016 - Charlotte 49ers 17 vs. Old Dominion Monarchs 52
- 2015 - Old Dominion Monarchs 37 vs. Charlotte 49ers 34
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
SEC Week 3 odds, picks: Ride with Auburn
Plus, Alabama faces a tough road test in Oxford against Ole Miss
-
College football DFS: Best DK lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Top Boston College vs. Wake Forest picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Wake Forest and just locked in a play for Thurs...
-
Georgia-Middle Tennessee moved to noon
The game was originally scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET
-
TCU faces a huge opportunity v. Ohio St.
The Horned Frogs have been left out far too often, but they can make a statement against the...
-
Texas Tech vs. Houston prediction, pick
Can Ed Oliver and Houston go on the road to get back-to-back wins over Power Five opponent...