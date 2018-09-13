How to watch Charlotte vs. Old Dominion: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Charlotte 49ers (home) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (away)

This season's records: Charlotte 1-1; Old Dominion 0-2

What to Know

Old Dominion will challenge Charlotte on the road at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday. If the 6-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

Last week, Old Dominion came within a touchdown against FIU, but wound up with a 20-28 loss. That makes it the second loss in a row for Old Dominion.

Meanwhile, if Charlotte were riding high off of a 34-10 takedown against Fordham two weeks ago, that ride came to an abrupt end. They were completely outmatched last week, falling 9-45 to App. St..

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday at 4:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina

Jerry Richardson Stadium, North Carolina TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Monarchs are a slight 1.5 point favorite against the 49ers.

Last season, Charlotte were 6-5-0 against the spread. As for Old Dominion, they were 4-7-0 against the spread

Series History

Old Dominion have won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 4 years.