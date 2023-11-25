Who's Playing

No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Current Records: Kansas 7-4, Cincinnati 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Cincinnati will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-field advantage. The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Kansas Jayhawks will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Cincinnati gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday. They suffered a painful 42-21 defeat at the hands of West Virginia.

The losing side was boosted by Emory Jones, who threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Chamon Metayer, who picked up 37 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

After a sunny season, Kansas has been experiencing darker times in their latest games. They fell to Kansas State 31-27. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Kansas in their matchups with Kansas State: they've now lost nine in a row.

Devin Neal put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 7.7 yards per carry.

Cincinnati's loss dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Kansas, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-4.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Kansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be Cincinnati's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Saturday's game might be decided on the ground as these two are both standouts in the run game. The Bearcats have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 215.8 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jayhawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 202.2 per game. It's looking like Saturday's contest might have some serious battles in the trenches. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Kansas is a solid 6-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.