How to watch Cincinnati vs. Connecticut: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Connecticut football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Cincinnati (home) vs. Connecticut (away)
Current Records: Cincinnati 7-1; Connecticut 2-7
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Connecticut Huskies can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Connecticut and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nippert Stadium. Connecticut is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 39.78 points per game.
It's never fun to lose, and it even less fun to lose 56-10, which was the final score in Connecticut's tilt against the Navy Midshipmen last week. The Huskies were down 42-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati came out on top in a nail-biter against the East Carolina Pirates, sneaking past 46-43. RB Michael Warren II had a stellar game for Cincinnati as he rushed for 141 yards and three TDs on 18 carries.
Cincinnati's win lifted them to 7-1 while Connecticut's loss dropped them down to 2-7. Two numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Cincinnati enters the matchup having picked the ball off 12 times, good for fifth in the the nation. Less enviably, the Huskies are stumbling into the game with the 17th most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 11 on the season. So the Connecticut squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Nippert Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Bearcats are a big 35-point favorite against the Huskies.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bearcats as a 34.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 54
Series History
Cincinnati have won three out of their last four games against Connecticut.
- Sep 29, 2018 - Cincinnati 49 vs. Connecticut 7
- Nov 25, 2017 - Cincinnati 22 vs. Connecticut 21
- Oct 08, 2016 - Connecticut 20 vs. Cincinnati 9
- Oct 24, 2015 - Cincinnati 37 vs. Connecticut 13
